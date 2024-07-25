Shimla — In a significant move to streamline the education system, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has decided to ban mid-session transfers of teachers and merge under-enrolled schools. The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, introduced these measures to enhance the quality and efficiency of education in the state.

The state cabinet decided to ban mid-session transfers of teachers. From now on, all teaching staff in the education department will be transferred only at the end of the academic session. This measure is aimed at providing stability and continuity in the teaching process, ensuring that students receive uninterrupted education throughout the school year.

To address the issue of underutilized educational resources, the cabinet has decided to close 99 schools with zero student enrollment. This includes 89 government primary schools and 10 secondary schools. Additionally, the cabinet approved the merger of government primary schools within a two-kilometer radius and government secondary schools within a three-kilometer radius if they have five or fewer students. This consolidation will affect approximately 460 schools across the state, optimizing the use of available resources.

Furthermore, the cabinet has mandated that all teachers, including central head teachers, head teachers, headmasters, and principals, actively participate in teaching students. This initiative aims to ensure that all students receive quality education by maximizing the utilization of teaching staff.

To instill a sense of patriotism and discipline among students, the cabinet has decided to organize daily prayer meetings featuring the national anthem in all schools. High and senior secondary schools will now hoist the national flag daily.

Additionally, physical education will become a compulsory daily period in all schools, promoting the importance of fitness and well-being among students. In collaboration with the Health and AYUSH departments, schools will also provide training in CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and first aid. This initiative aims to equip students with essential life-saving skills, fostering a safer and more prepared community.