Chamba: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects and launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-III in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh today.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of two hydropower projects – the 48 MW Chanju-III Hydro-electric Project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju Hydro-electric Project. Both these projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and Himachal Pradesh is expected to get annual revenue of around Rs. 110 crores from these projects.

The Prime Minister also launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) – III in Himachal Pradesh for the upgradation of around 3125 kilometres of roads in the state. More than Rs. 420 crores has been sanctioned by the Central Government under this phase for the upgradation of 440 kilometres of roads in 15 border and far-flung blocks of the state.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that he got the opportunity to launch multiple projects on road connectivity and employment generation for Chamba and other remote villages.

The Prime Minister noted that Himachal today realizes the strength of the double-engine government which has doubled the pace of development in the state. PM Modi said

“The working style of double-engine government is different from the rest. Our priority is how to make people’s lives easier. That’s why we are giving maximum emphasis on tribal areas and hilly areas.”

He listed measures like providing gas connections, piped water, health services, Ayushman Bharat, and road connectivity that are changing lives in remote and hilly areas.