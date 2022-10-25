Shimla: In a surprising move, BJP has removed Maheshvar Singh as its candidate from Kullu on the last day of nomination and has announced Narotam Thakur as its new candidate.

The decision was taken by the BJP high command hours before the deadline for filing nomination for the upcoming elections. Maheshwar Singh had filed his nomination on October 22 while Narotam Thakur filed his nomination as soon as he was announced as the BJP’s candidate.

According to sources, the decision was taken after Maheshwar’s son, Hiteshwar decided to contest elections as an independent candidate from Banjar seat.

While reacting to the news, Singh said that he was deeply hurt by this decision of the party. He said that he was not expecting this from the party for which he worked with full dedication. However, he said that he respects the party’s decision.

Maheshwar Singh will now be contesting elections as an independent candidate.

Earlier, BJP had also changed its candidate from Chamba Constituency. The party had first fielded Indira Kapoor from Chamba who Neelam Nayyar later replaced.