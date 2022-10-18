Shimla: Indian National Congress on Tuesday has announced 46 candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

The party was due to announce its list on Monday however, the announcement was delayed and a list of 46 candidates has been issued late Tuesday evening by the party.

The list includes names of candidates who won the 2017 elections.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri will once again be contesting the election from Haroli while Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will contest the election from Nadaun.

Vikramaditya Singh will be contesting the election from Shimla (Rural), former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Kuldeep Singh Rathore will contest from Theog, Dr Dhani Ram Shandil will contest from Solan, Rajneesh Kimta from Chopal, Ram Lal Thakur from Sri Naina Devi, Rohit Thakur from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Asha Kumari from Dalhousie, Anirudh Singh from Kasumpti and Sudhir Sharma from Dharamshala.

Congress has also fielded former Deputy Speaker and former BJP State President Khimi Ram from Banjar on July 2022. Khimi Ram jumped ship from BJP to Congress.

However, Congress is yet to decide on its 22 candidates for Constituencies that include Shimla (Urban) and Kinnaur.

State’s incharge for Media Affairs Alka Lamba said that the list of the rest of the 22 candidates will be issued very soon.

She said that Congress is going to contest the upcoming election on issues like unemployment, inflation, issues of farmers and horticulturists, issues that are being faced by employees. She said that Congress’ main issue will be the overall development of the state.

She has also appealed to the general public to cast their vote and to make Congress victorious in the upcoming election.