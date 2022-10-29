Shimla: The Election Department has set up a total of 7,881 polling stations for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh.

The Kangra district has the highest 1,625 polling stations while the Lahaul-Spiti district has the lowest 92. There are 7,235 polling stations in rural areas and 646 polling stations in urban areas. Besides, three auxiliary polling stations will also be set up at 66(A)-Sidhbari (Dharamshala), 99(A)-Bara-Bhangal (Baijnath) and 26(A)-Dhillon (Kasauli). This was disclosed by a spokesperson of the Election Department here today.

Sidhbari polling station in Dharamshala Assembly Constituency (AC) of Kangra district has maximum 1,511 voters, while 6-ka of Kinnaur district has minimum 16 voters. 26-Chask Bhatori of Bharmour Tribal AC of Chamba District is one such polling station where the polling party has to walk 14 kms to reach.

Chamba, a remote district of the state, has the maximum number of 1,459 voters in 89-Manola-1 polling station in Dalhousie AC, while 144-Kunar in Bharmour AC has only 84 voters. The 26-Chask Bhatori polling station of Bharmour AC is the remotest station in this district, where the polling party has to walk a distance of 14 km to reach.

Kangra, the biggest district of State, having 15 ACs also has the distinction of the highest 1511 voters are in 66-Sidhabari under Dharamsala AC in, while the lowest voter center is 19-Kalangan in Nurpur AC, having only 75 voters. The remotest polling station is 23-Manch of Shahpur AC where the polling party has to walk for 7 kms.

The tribal district Lahaul-Spiti has 811 voters in 76-Kaza while 33-Lingar has only 38 voters.

In Kullu district, 22-Manali AC has 12-Chichonga polling station with 1305 voters, while in 24-Banjar AC, 71-Tilga has the least number of 89 voters. There are 129-Rasol in Kullu AC and 58-Shakti of 24-Banjar AC, the remotest polling stations where the polling parties have to cover a distance of 10 kms on foot.

Mandi, the second largest district of Himachal Pradesh having 10 Assembly seats, has 1403 voters in 25-Chaugan polling station under Sundernagar AC, while the lowest 95 voters at 75-Jarathu polling station. 93-Manjhagan of this AC is the remote polling station, where the polling party has to walk 10 kilometers on foot to reach.

Hamirpur AC has the highest number of 1283 voters in its 52-Swahal polling station, while Barsar AC has the lowest number of 105 voters at 59-Balh Dhatwalian polling station.

In Una district, Una AC has the highest number of 1404 voters at 20-Una (14) polling station, while 58-Suri (2) of Chirtpurni AC has the lowest 246 voters.

Sri Nainadevi ji AC of Bilaspur district has the maximum number of 1281 voters in its 65-Behal (3) polling station, while 27-Dhadat of Bilaspur AC has only 835 voters.

There are 1385 voters in 79-Baddi polling booth under Doon AC of Solan district, while 28-Glayana in Kasauli AC has the lowest 105 voters.

In Sirmour district, a maximum number of 1423 voters are in 48-Paonta (Devinagar-5) of Paonta Sahib AC, 87-Nagli has only 112 voters. 36-Bobri under Shillai AC is the remote polling station, where the polling party has to walk five kilometres to reach.

Comprising of eight ACs, Shimla district has maximum 1,298 voters in 114-Charoli polling station in Chopal AC, while only 2-Summerhill polling station under Shimla (U) AC has minimum 33 voters. The polling party has to cover a distance of 7 kms to reach 123-Pandar, a remote polling station in Rohru AC.