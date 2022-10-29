Shimla: Sharpening attack on the ruling BJP, Indian National Congress released a 23-page charge sheet “Loot ki chhoot” against the BJP regime.

Congress promised to set up a commission of inquiry into all government recruitments made by the Jai Ram government, once the party assumes power.

Highlighting the acts of omission and commission during the five-year BJP rule, Congress said the charge sheet can be summed up as “bhajpa ke teen bhai—berozgari, bhrashtachar, mehngai.”

Senior Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri alleges gross irregularities in appointments made by HP Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Board at Hamirpur.

Agnihotri also accused BJP-led State Government of selling Police constable recruitment exam question papers for Rs six to eight lakhs.

Raising doubts over the investigation into the Police constable recruitment exam question papers leak, Agnihotri also accused Jai Ram Singh Government of selling exam question paper.

Chairman of Congress campaign committee Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced holding a probe into irregularities in every department.