New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh will vote on November 12 to elect its next government, the Election Commission of India said on Friday, as it announced the schedule for the upcoming assembly elections for the hill state.

Notification for the polls will be issued on October 17, and the last date for making nominations is October 25. Candidates can withdraw their candidature till October 29.

Schedule for GE to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh.

The counting of votes will take place on December 8, and the results will be announced the same day.

Himachal Pradesh has a total of 68 assembly constituencies, with 35 being the majority mark.

55,07,261 electorates will use their franchise to elect the new government of which 27,80,208 are men and 27,27,017 are women voters.

In Himachal Pradesh, as per the electoral roll published on 10.10.2022, over 55 lakh electors are registered, out of which ~ 55,000 are PwD electors; over 1.22 lakh 80+ senior citizens & 1.86 lakh first-time voters.#ECI #AssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/PapD6b5ODq — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) October 14, 2022

1,86,681 will be first-time voters in the assembly elections.

Election Commissions has set up as many as 7,881 polling stations of which 646 are in urban and 7,235 are in rural areas. 142 polling stations will be manned by women.