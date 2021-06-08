Shimla: Eyeing the assembly elections slated next year, Congress taking stock of their party’s future prospects sets focus to address the concerns, in order to strengthen the party.

Sanjay Dutt All India Congress Committee Secretary who has been newly appointed in-charge of state affairs on Wednesday, reached Shimla on a six-day long organisational tour.

He met Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore at Rajiv Bhawan.

In his meeting with the Congress State President, Sanjay Dutt took detailed information about the activities of the Congress party in the state.

He took note of the relief work being done by the State Congress, especially regarding the corona pandemic.

On his arrival in Shimla at Rajiv Bhavan, he was welcomed by PCC President Kuldeep Rathore and Congress Legislative Party and Leader of Opposition Party (LOP) Mukesh Agnihotri and other party functionaries.

Later in a detailed meeting with PCC President and LOP leader, he discussed the organisational and political perspectives and also reviewed the Covid position in the state and the hardships being faced by the people due to the failure of the state government to control the spread of the pandemic especially in the rural areas.

Sanjay Dutt also went to Holly Lodge, the private residence of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, where he met his wife, former MP Pratibha Singh and his son MLA Vikramaditya Singh, taking information about the health of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who is under treatment in the hospital.

Visited Holy Lodge residence of Shri @virbhadrasingh ji, with @KSRathoreINC & @AgnihotriLOPHP , & met Didi Smt Pratibha Singh Ji & @VikramadityaINC to enquire about d health of our esteemed veteran leader Raja Sahab.

We all pray for his speedy recovery & good health.@ShuklaRajiv pic.twitter.com/PrCeYRr6l7 — Sanjay Dutt (@SanjaySDutt) June 8, 2021

During his six day visit, he will also be meeting senior leaders, MLA’s, PCC office-bearers of all Frontal/Cell/Departments.