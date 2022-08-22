Himachali Nati enthrals audience

High Commission of India in association with Nehru Centre, Cultural Wing of India (London) organised Independence Day celebrations showcasing art, culture, cuisine, dance forms, poems, songs and the spirit of independence in the Indian diaspora from all the states of India at the Navnat Centre on Sunday with nearly 10,000 attendees.

People were very pleased to hear best wishes from Amish Tripathi, diplomat, author, columnist and Director of Nehru Centre at this edition of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in London.

Many politicians from different parties, such as Rt. Bob Blackman, Actor and politician Ravi Kishan Sukla, Nisad and Acting High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh along with the entire HCI team, wished Happy Independence to all.

Naati dance presented by the team from SmadFun and the British Himachali Society was part of this prestigious programme and was received well by audiences.

The performance started with a tribute to Devta, followed by showcasing Himachali culture, a tribute to freedom fighters, soldiers and ending with a salute to Tringa.

The ‘devta palki’, ‘karnal’, ‘drum’ and ‘Amar Jawan memorial’ was specifically handmade for the performance by SmadFun Group.