Mandi: A shocking incident of violence at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital Nerchowk in Mandi, where a group of assailants attacked trainee doctors on the college campus late last night. One doctor was injured in the assault, and the police have since arrested six accused in connection with the case. The attack has raised serious concerns about campus security, with the police launching a thorough investigation.

The incident occurred while some trainee doctors, who were on night duty, were taking a break and walking outside the hospital and college premises. The attackers arrived in a car and, posing as patients, managed to enter the campus, fooling the security guards stationed at the main gate. Once inside, they brutally assaulted one of the trainee doctors and issued death threats. While some of the doctors managed to escape, they caught one of the attackers in the chaos, but three others managed to flee the scene.

Outraged by the attack, the trainee doctors retaliated by damaging the vehicles of the assailants. College principal Dr. DK Verma reached the scene after the incident was reported. Surveillance footage from CCTV cameras around the female trainee doctors’ hostel captured the activities of some of the attackers, and the college management is actively working to identify them.

The attack has sparked widespread anger among the trainee doctors, who are now demanding stronger security measures on the college campus. The Mandi Police have registered a case and begun an investigation, with a manhunt underway for the remaining attackers. Preliminary reports suggest that all the suspects are local residents, with one allegedly being a ward boy employed at the hospital. The police are closely examining the motives behind this disturbing attack.

Following the assault, the doctors are demanding the college administration implement enhanced security protocols to prevent any such incidents in the future. DSP Headquarters Devraj confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is in progress, and further arrests are expected as the inquiry continues.