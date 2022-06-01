Solan: Himachal Pradesh based Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences was awarded the 2nd prize by the Times Higher Education (TIE) Awards Asia for their ‘outstanding support for students.’

Widely referred to as the ‘Oscars of Higher Education’, the Awards offer an important international platform to recognise and applaud outstanding leadership and institutional performance. The TIE Asian Awards celebrate the achievements of the continent’s higher education.

Shoolini University has taken a novel step of bringing the facility of Coaching to its students through the partnership with the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

Under the programme, over 600 students have been coached with the help of 100 International ICF Credentialed Coaches. It has helped bring forth the importance of coaching and the art of questioning at a younger stage in life rather than in the later years.

Hailing the award, Chancellor Prof P.K Khosla said the University has taken proactive steps to support the students. He said the V-Empower programme was unique as it involved over 100 certified coaches from across the world to provide guidance and coaching to students of Shoolini University.

Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand said “we believe in inspiring each and every student who joins the community. I’m happy the Times Higher Education Awards has recognised our efforts towards inspiring young minds to achieve their full potential”.