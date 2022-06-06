Baddi/Solan: With an objective to provide an impetus for industry-ready manpower, Himachal Pradesh-based Baddi University of Emerging Science and Technology (BUEST) has initiated an Academic Adoption program or ‘Earn While You Learn Scheme‘ in the Electrical and Mechanical program of Engineering.

The program is designed to provide academic and practical exposure to the students besides helping industries to identify the budding talent right at the nascent stage.

Under the program, the industry is adopting the students in the third semester and being provided with a stipend of Rs. 9,000 per month. The selection is being done on the basis of students’ performance in the selection interviews by the company. The student should have at least 60 per cent marks in the 12th pass examination.

Dr Khushmit, Registrar, Baddi University, said that the university has developed a special module for implementing the program. “Selected students are required to work for 15 days in company and 15 days classroom study in the university,” Dr Khushmit said and further added, “to complete a mandatory number of hours in every semester as per UGC norms, the University is conducting extra classes for such students.”

Prof Ishan Thakur, Assistant Professor, Baddi University and co-ordinator of the program said that the “academic adoption program is helping in bridging the skill gap requirement and succeeded in easing the shortage of workforce problem in the Baddi area.”

“Every year 10-12 students are getting selected under this program and successfully completing the course,” Prof Ishan further added.

The University is generally promoting students from a financially weaker section in this Academic Adoption or ‘Earn While You Learn Scheme.’