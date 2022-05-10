Shimla: SJVN has bagged its first-ever 30 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Project through a tender floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).

The project was bagged @bd-sharma Rs 2.54 /Unit on Build Own and Operate basis in the Tariff based competitive bidding process.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN said that the tentative cost of construction and development of the project is Rs 195 Crores. The project will generate 79 MU in 1st year and about 1860 MU over a period of 25 years.

The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between SECI and SJVN for 25 years. The project shall be commissioned within a period of 18 months from the date of signing of PPA.

Nand Lal Sharma said “this is SJVN’s maiden endeavour in developing a Hybrid Renewable Project. With this, the company has ventured into the fastest emerging viable renewable energy option in the country. The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 90,993 Tonnes of carbon emission and will contribute to the Government of India’s mission of net-zero carbon emission by 2070.”

SJVN has set forth on a fast-paced journey of harnessing Renewable Energy to meet the commitment of the Government of India of achieving 500 GW of installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.

The ever-growing portfolio of the company that currently stands at around 31000 MW has led to SJVN’s New Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.