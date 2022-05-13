Solan: QS I-Gauge has ranked Shoolini University with a Diamond rating as an Institution of Happiness (IOH).

Shoolini University is the only institute from Himachal to be rated in the diamond category. Only 20 universities from India have been awarded diamond ranking so far.

The award was given to Shoolini University for taking exceptional measures in fostering happiness in the academic environment.

These ratings are awarded after a rigorous independent audit conducted by the QS team on seven core and two advanced criteria. Shoolini University has received diamonds in all categories and Platinum in innovation, governance, social responsibility, and facilities.

The awards were given away by Union minister Smriti Irani at a function in Delhi on Thursday evening. Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla received the award.