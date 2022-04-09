Shimla: Aam Admi Party (AAP) exploring possibilities to emerge as a viable third front in Himachal Pradesh, was in for an embarrassment on Friday morning, as three of its party leaders including its state President joined BJP.

AAP state President Anoop Kesari, Organizational Secretary, Satish Thakur and Una Unit President Iqbal Singh joined BJP at BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda’s residence in the presence of Union Anurag Thakur late Thursday night, a day ahead of Nadda’s visit to Himachal

This sudden development sent the AAP in a tizzy and its top leaders took to social media, resorting to fault finding in an attempt of face-saving exercise and damage control.

AAP Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was the first one to tweet, followed by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain too were quick to react.

ये लोग मुझसे नहीं, जनता से डरते हैं



भाजपा वालों, अगर ईमानदारी से जनता के लिए काम किया होता तो इतना ख़ौफ़ ना होता, CM बदलने की नौबत ना आती, दूसरी पार्टियों के दागियों के पाँव पड़ने की ज़रूरत ना पड़ती



AAP पर लोगों को भरोसा है। AAP HP को एक कट्टर ईमानदार और देशभक्त सरकार देगी https://t.co/7HC49Pu2xU — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 9, 2022

This has triggered a war of words between AAP and BJP.

AAP has alleged the BJP of fearing them and their desperate urgency of trying to change the perception of the people.

BJP के शीर्ष नेतृत्व को केजरीवाल जी का ज़बर्दस्त ख़ौफ़



BJP के अध्यक्ष नड्डा और होने वाले नए CM चेहरा अनुराग ठाकुर दौड़ कर HP पहुँचे और रात 12बजे AAP के एक पदाधिकारी को शामिल करवाया



महिलाओ के ख़िलाफ़ गंदी हरकत के आरोप में AAP इसे आज निकालने वाली थी



ऐसे लोगो की जगह BJP मे ही है — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 9, 2022

This particularly comes after AAP’s rally in Mandi the home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Earlier, Union Minister Anurag Thakur has accused AAP for insulting Himachal by not giving local leaders a place on the stage, while the national President of the world’s biggest party gave time to meet the AAP leaders yesterday at midnight, following which they joined BJP.