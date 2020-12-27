Tenure was dedicated towards welfare of every section of the society

Shimla: BJP led stat government today celebrates its three years in office. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, while addressing the function at Peterhof, said that the three years tenure of the state government was dedicated towards welfare of every section of the society and development of every area of the state.

The state government during this period took several initiatives to make Himachal Pradesh a most developed state of the country, CM said.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government was providing social security pension to 5.70 lakh eligible people. He detailed out all of govt schemes viz. Jan Manch, Chief Minister Sewa Sankalp Helpline-1100, ‘HIMCARE scheme’, ‘Sahara Yojna’, ‘Grihini Suvidha Yojna’ and others.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also participated in the event virtually from New Delhi. He appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for the achievements of his government.

The message of National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda was also read out on the occasion by General Secretary BJP Trilok Jamwal.

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur congratulated the State Government and people of the State for three years of the State Government. He said that that several schemes have been launched by the State Government to ensure that the left-out beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the Union Government get benefits of these schemes.

Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal also addressed the event virtually and appreciated the new initiatives and achievements of the State Government.

Message of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar was also read out on the occasion.