Shimla: Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Pratibha Thakur on Wednesday hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that AAP will not make any big difference in the upcoming elections in the state.

She said that there is competition between Congress and BJP in the state and is hopeful to make government in the state.

While addressing the media, Singh said that AAP won elections in Punjab because it has been working there for the past few years. She said that the situation in Himachal Pradesh is different than in Punjab.

“No matter who comes to the state, whether it’s Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal or newly appointed Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann, I don’t think AAP will make any difference in the upcoming elections.

She said that Congress will win the Legislative Assembly elections this year and will form the government in Himachal Pradesh.

She said that the people of the state have made up their minds to make Congress win the elections and form the government in the state. She said that people are sick of BJP’s anti-people policies, uncontrollable inflation and unemployment. She further said that people are ready to boot BJP out of power.