Mandi: Police has arrested nine accused of brutally killing a person in Mandi.

The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar (50), resident of Ramnagar, district Mandi. The accused have been identified as Surender Kumar (51), Sahil Garg (22), Yashpal (58), Rahil (21), and Dharampal (59), all residents of Ramnagar, Mandi and Abhinav (37), residents of Balh, Mandi.

Three suspects were identified as Dayavanti (52) resident of Ramnagar, Mandi, Sateesh (37), resident of Kot village, district Hamirpur and Kamlesh Kumari (54), resident of Balh, Mandi.

According to police, on March 18, it received the information that a person jumped into Beas River from Bhuli bridge.

Police initiated a probe and after checking CCTV footage several persons were found assaulting him.

A video of the incident had also gone viral on social media. A deceased was hit on the head with a stick and thrown into the Beas River.

Police have recovered the body of the deceased.

Based on the CCTV footage, police arrested the accused and were presented before the court on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report. She said that the body has been handed over to his relatives after conducting the investigation.