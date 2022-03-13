Shimla: Buoyant with poll victory in Punjab assembly elections, Aam Aadmi party announced to contest Himachal assembly elections slated to be held later this year.

हम Himachal Pradesh में सभी 68 seats पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे।



हिमाचल प्रदेश की जनता BJP- Congress की राजनीति से दुखी हो चुकी है, हम काम पर Vote मांगेंगे।



– श्री @SatyendarJain pic.twitter.com/pRjgtYQX0G — AAP Himachal Pradesh (@AAPHimachal_) March 12, 2022

Senior party leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Saturday participated in the Punjab Poll victory march at Shimla and claimed to be ready for the Himachal elections.

Satyender claimed that the AAP has a mantra to defeat BJP and is now ready to give a better option to the people of Himachal Pradesh. Jain claimed to have a party set up in all 68 segments.

Confident Jain claims to form government in Himachal Pradesh in the upcoming Assembly elections.

When asked about the party roadmap for Himachal, Jain said a roadmap would be prepared after the feedback from the public and intelligentsia.

Jain also announced to field Aam Aadmi Party candidates in the Shimla MC elections.