Shimla: Hailing the Union Budget 2022-23, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has termed the budget as an effective document in direction of strengthening the country’s economy, farmers and employment-oriented.

Chief Minister believes that the budget was aimed at the welfare of weaker sections of the society and would give new impetus to development.

“Budget would strengthen the developmental infrastructure and at the same time making effective use of digital technology for ensuring holistic and inclusive development process,” CM Jai Ram stated and further termed it an important document in the direction of making the entire country as well as all the states self-reliant and self-sufficient.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the budget would speed up the construction of roads, railways, airports, ports, public transport systems, waterways etc. and would also provide pace to the development of these sectors in Himachal Pradesh under the PM Gatishakti scheme.

Jai Ram Thakur also welcomed the move of giving special provisions to natural farming.

The Chief Minister has welcomed the proposal of starting a new scheme ‘Vibrant Village’ for rural areas adjoining the international borders. He said that this would ensure the development of the border areas of the state. He also thanked the Union Finance Minister for starting a new scheme Parvatmala for the construction of ropeways in the hill states with the assistance of the Central Government.

He has welcomed the announcement of the finance minister in this budget to start a special facility to speed up grant of forest clearances. He said that this would pave the way for the early start of development schemes pending due to forest clearances in the state.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has termed the budget directionless. Himachal Congress president claimed that the finance minister has failed to address the issues like inflation and unemployment.

Rathore believes that Nirmala Sitharaman has failed to take any initiative to address the ailing economy. He also rued that the budget won’t help to improve the growth rate.

Congress MP Pratibha Singh has expressed dismay over the Union Budget and termed it as directionless.

Responding to the general budget, Congress MP hit out at the finance minister for neglecting the issues of hill states like Himachal.

Pratibha Singh claimed that the budget provision would unemployment as well as inflation in the country.