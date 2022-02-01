Shimla: Showing a sign of recovery, Himachal Pradesh has posted an increase of 24 per cent in GST Collection in the month of January.

Department of State Taxes and Excise, in its press statement, posted a collection of Rs. 427.72 crores GST in the month of January 2022 as compared to Rs. 346.30 crores in January 2021. The same is a growth of 24 per cent.

The cumulative GST collections in the current financial year up to January 2022 stands at Rs. 3745.32 crores vis-a-vis Rs. 2716.75 crores during the same period last year. This makes cumulative GST growth up to January 2022 stand at 38 per cent.

Excise and Taxation Dept spokesperson stated that the positive growth in GST revenue has resulted from the number of initiatives undertaken by the department like nudging of non-filers, increased verification of in-transit goods, better use of analytical reports and performance monitoring of field functionaries by the State Headquarter. The deployment of Business Intelligence tools-based reports by GSTN has also helped the State and Central Tax Administrations in taking action on the tax evaders resulting in revenue enhancement, the spokesperson further added.