37 MLA declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, attempt to murder, crimes against women

New Delhi: In a recently concluded Delhi Assembly Election, 43 MLA have declared criminal cases. In a report compiled by the Delhi Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), out of the 70 MLAs, 43(61%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

37 (53%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to rape, attempt to murder, crimes against women etc., while 9 MLAs have declared convicted cases against themselves. 1 MLA has declared case of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307).

13 MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of these 13 MLAs, 1 MLA has declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Aam Aadmi Party, which came into being by promising clean politics, has 38 (61%) out of 62 MLAs. BJP, which has 8 MLA have 5 MLA with declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. 33 MLAs from AAP and 4 out of 8 MLAs from BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

In recent concluded Delhi Assembly Election, Kajriwal led Aam Aadmi Party swept the poll and secured 53.57 per cent votes, while BJP received 38.51 per cent electorates preference. AAP polled total 4,974,522 votes while BJP got support of 3,575,430 votes. Grand Old party decimated in this election and could garner 395,924 votes, which is only 4.26 per cent. Its 63 candidates even lost their deposit.

Left decimated, get only 0.03 per cent votes

Three National Parties CPM, CPI and BSP also decimated in the election. In a major embarrassment to left-parties, the Communist Party of India (CPI) polled 0.02 per cent votes, while Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPM) have only managed to get a vote share of 0.01 per cent.

BSP also got 0.71 per cent votes, while 0.45 per cent voters chose NOTA option. 43,108 electorates opted for NOTA.