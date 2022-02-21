Shimla Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Shimla has decided to discontinue the Master of Philosophy (M Phil) course from the academic session 2021-22 under the New Education Policy ( NEP).

However, a chance to complete their MPhil will be given to students who have not completed their course yet.

The Council has also given its approval to extend the date of submission of research work by the students of M Phil, LLM, M Tech and PhD without any additional fees till June 30.

Furthermore, the Council gave its nod to Kailash Education Trust, in Bani, district Hamirpur to start postgraduate courses and also approved the Equal Opportunity Policy 2021 for the differently-abled students of the university.