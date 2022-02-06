Marching ahead with the Government’s aim of setting up 100 new Sainik Schools throughout the country, the Sainik School Society is in the process of developing an automated system for e-Counselling.

e-Counselling for admission into Sainik Schools has been introduced for the first time. It will be applicable to the new schools being set up as part of the Government’s vision to provide an opportunity for students throughout the country to move in tune with National Education Policy along with following the Sainik School curriculum.

The Sainik Schools Society would publicise and intimate students to apply for e-Counselling along with timelines. A link will be sent to individual applicant students securing more than qualifying marks as prescribed by society from time to time through email or mobile numbers. At the same time, new Sainik Schools will be provided with suitable access rights to provide category and gender-wise information as well as the number of vacancies.

The students would need to register through the link to verify their details. After verification, the students would have the option to select up to 10 schools as the choice of allocation. Subsequently, the allocation of schools to the students will be carried out by the system based on their rank and choice of the schools and results will be declared through the e-Counselling portal.

The applicant student will be required to accept the allotment or indicate the option to be considered for Round-II of Counselling or unwillingness for further consideration. Dates for physical verification will be intimated to the students who have accepted/locked their choices.

This automated system for e-Counselling will ensure complete transparency in the admission process.