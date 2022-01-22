Shimla: State capital Shimla on Saturday received a fresh spell of snow.

Snowfall has disrupted normal life in the upper region of the state. Due to continuous snowfall in the upper region of the Shimla district, roads to Rohru, Chopal and Rampur has closed for vehicular movement. Theog Chopal road has closed at Khirki pass, Theog-Rohru road at Kharapathar and Theog-Rampur Road at Narkanda, police have confirmed.

Disruptions of essential services like water and electricity have also been reported.

The MeT department has issued an orange warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning in Kullu and Chamba district and heavy snowfall in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti district besides a yellow warning in Shimla and other districts on January 23.