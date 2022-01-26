Shimla: In an attempt to placate the brewing angst among the police constable and to dispel the feeling of disparity Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced the benefits of higher pays scales to them.

While addressing the people of the State on the occasion of 52nd Statehood Day at Solan on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that benefits of higher scales would be provided immediately to all those constables who were eligible for higher scales.

He announced that all the constables appointed after 2015 would be eligible for higher scale as per other categories of employees.

It is pertinent to mention that the police constables had taken to protest and marched to the CM’s official residence Oak Over after Thakur had announced a reduction of the contractual period for all the government employees from three years to two years in November.

The police constables rued that they had to undergo an eight-year-long contractual period.

Recently, adopting ‘Gandhigiri’, they had even resorted to boycotting mess food raising their grouse against the discrimination.