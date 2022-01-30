Baru/Nahan: Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh died on Saturday at the age of 96 at Baru Sahib in Sirmaur district.

Baba Iqbal Singh was honoured with the Padma Shri award recently for his philanthropist work.

Singh, associated with the Kalgidhar Trust, was the man behind Akal Academies, Eternal and Akal Universities in the state of Himachal and Punjab.

Following the footsteps of his mentor Sant Attar Singh Maharaj, Baba Iqbal Singh is known for ensuing value-based education to girls and marginalized sections of society.

Prior to devoting his time to philanthropic activities, Baba Iqbal Singh Kingra had retired as Director of Agriculture Department of the Himachal Pradesh.