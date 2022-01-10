New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday has ordered setting up a high-level committee headed by a former Supreme Court Judge to probe into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab.

The committee will include Chandigarh Police chief, IG National Investigation Agency, Punjab and Haryana High Court Registrar General and ADGP (security) of Punjab, the top court said.

The inquiry committee had to submit its report to Apex court within the shortest possible time, a three-judge Bench led by CJI NV Ramana ruled.

The Bench also ordered Union and Punjab Government inquiry committees to halt their probes.