Shimla: Covid cases are rising at a fast pace in the state of Himachal as on Thursday state has recorded 498 fresh cases.

Kangra district has recorded a sharp spike of 170 cases, while Solan 76 and Hamirpur district has recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department has reported. In its daily briefing.

Shimla district has recorded 46 fresh virus cases and now active caseload has jumped to 204 in the district.

With today’s cases spurt, Himachal Pradesh has 1655 active caseload pf which Kangra district has the highest 608 patients followed by 209 in Solan district.

So far, the state health department has conducted a Covid test on 40,61,272 people of which 2,30,285 have been tested positive and 3863 have lost lives due to the virus.

Meanwhile, amidst the inclement weather and fresh snowfall in higher reaches of the state, the health department’s dedicated staff are still ensuring to vaccinate every single illegible population of the state.

Despite fresh snowfall in the Kinnaur district, medical staff today walked on the fresh snowfall at Murang of the Kinnaur district.