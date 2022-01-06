Shimla: To provide guidance and counselling on drug abuse, the Himachal Government has launched a special Drug Prevention Helpline under Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100.

The helpline would connect drug dependent person or their parents with the nodal officers of Himachal Pradesh Nasha Nivaran Board and State Mental Health Authority in Shimla for initial counselling and guidance. If required, the person would further be referred to the nearest hospital, medical college, Integrated Rehabilitation and Counselling Centre with facilities for psychiatric treatment.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while speaking after the launching of the Helpline, said the State Government has laid special emphasis on making good and quality drug prevention and rehabilitation system for those trapped in drug addiction. He said

“government has adopted a plan to make continuous multi-pronged efforts to solve the problems in an integrated manner. In this direction, the government is contemplating to bring a State Integrated Drug Prevention Policy, in which a multi-pronged strategy and effective action strategy will be formulated in a practical manner to deal with all forms of drug abuse.”

The Chief Minister also launched the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Nasha Nivaran Board, which consists of information about the vision and goals of the board.