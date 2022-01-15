Shimla: With an increase of 1959 fresh Covid-19 cases, the active caseload in the state has reached 10,553 on Saturday.

As per the health department record, the active caseload is highest in Himachal Pradesh since May 2021.

Kangra has recorded 339 fresh cases, followed by Solan 317, Shimla 287, Mandi 225, Una 187, Sirmour 157, Hamirpur 140, Bilaspur 108, Chamba 92, Kullu 85, Kinnaur 15 and Lahaul-Spiti district tested 7 positive virus cases.

Kangra district has the highest active caseload of 2100 followed by 1631 in Solan, 1420 in Shimla 1061 in Una, while Hamirpur, Mandi and Sirmour have 994, 986 and 960 cases respectively. Lahaul-Spiti district has lowest 21 active virus cases.