Shimla: A rape convict who is on parole along with another person tried to bail out a Nigerian drug dealer in the Kullu district.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar, resident of Baloh village in Bhoranj, district Hamirpur and Bhagat Ram resident of Hamirpur.

Earlier this year, a special team of Kullu police had arrested a Nigerian native Henry from Delhi for selling heroin. He was brought to Kullu where he later filed a bail plea.The Court then ordered him to two get two local persons as sureties and fill bail bond of Rs 200,000 lakhs. However, he was not able to provide locals as sureties.

On Thursday, two men showed up at the District Court and claimed that they know Henry. They said that they are friends with Henry’s brother and filled bail bonds.

At the same time, Kullu police also received information about these two persons. Kullu police immediately contacted officials of Hamirpur district and found that Sunil Kumar is already undergoing 10 years imprisonment in Hamirpur jail for a rape case while a case of assault has been registered in Hamirpur police station against Bhagat Ram.

The information was immediately conveyed to the court, after which the court immediately cancelled Henry’s bail plea bond on Friday.

According to police, these two had come to bail out the criminal for Rs 20,000 each.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh confirmed the report and said police are conducting the investigation. He said that this is a case of big nexus. They got the tip-off regarding furnishing surety from Hamirpur Jail.