New Delhi: Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi appointed recently elected MP from Mandi parliamentary constituency Pratibha Singh in the party parliamentary panel.

Pratibha Singh has been included in the panel’s executive committee among 21 others.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, MK Raghavan and Amee Yajnik were appointed secretaries of the Congress parliamentary party, while DK Suresh has been appointed its treasurer.

Pratibha Singh has recently been elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency. She had defeated BJP’s candidate Khushal Singh with a margin of 7,490 votes.