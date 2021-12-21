Himachal revenue from Petrol, Diesel doubled

New Delhi: Buoyed with the high taxes of petrol and diesel, the Centre’s tax collection from the oil sector has witnessed a huge jump as it has collected Rs 4,55,069 crore in 2020-21.

In data presented by the government in the parliament, tax collection has increased by a whopping 36 percent in 2020-21 from 2019-20. In 2019-20 Central exchequer had collected 3,34,315 crore.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli informed that the states had collected Rs 2,02,937 crore as sales tax/ VAT on petrol and diesel in 2020-21.

State of Maharashtra collected Rs. 25,430 crore from taxes on fuel, highest by any state, followed by Rs. 21,956 crore by Utter Pradesh and Rs. 17,063 crore by Tamil Nadu.

Himachal Pradesh had collected Rs. 882 crore in 2020-21 as taxes from Petrol and Deisel which is more than double from 2019-20. The state had collected Rs. 440 crore in 2019-20 from taxes and cess from petrol and diesel.