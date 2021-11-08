New Delhi: Late veteran politicians George Fernandes, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley were on Monday honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the ceremony in New Delhi.

As many as 119 Padma Awards were presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.

Among 102 Padam Shri, actress Kangna Ranaut was honoured with the Award.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Ms Kangana Ranaut for Art. She is an Indian film actress and filmmaker, who is widely recognised as an actress par excellence. pic.twitter.com/xOqBAt1VoA — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

Of these, 29 awardees are women, 16 are posthumous awardees and one is transgender.