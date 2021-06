Shimla: Covid-19 cases continue declining in the state as on Wednesday health department reported 891 fresh virus cases.

The state Health Mission has reported 1,292 recoveries from the Covid and active caseload dropped to 11,975 in the state.

The death toll has climbed to 3,194 as 29 more people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

Total 1,92,142 have suffered from the Covid-19 in the state of which 1,76,949 have fully recovered.