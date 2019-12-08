HPCA announces squad for Ranji Trophy, Ankit Kalsi to lead the team

Dharamshala: HPCA Senior Selection committee announced team for the Ranji Trophy tournament. Ankit Kalsi has been named the captain of the side.

The selectors have announced Ekant Sen, Kanwar Abhinay, Pankaj Jaswal, Akash Vashisht, Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Mayank Dagar, Sumeet Verma, Parshant Chopra, Parveen Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Priyanshu Khanduri, Ankush Bedi and Ankush Bains in the team.

Sandeep Sharma has been named Coach of the team, while former fast bowler Vikramjeet Malik is named bowling coach of the team.

Team Himachal has been placed in Elite Group B and will start its campaign against Saurashtra at Dharamshala from 9 December. Himachal will play 8 matches in group level. Karnataka, Mumbai, Railway, MP, TN, Baroda and UP are other team in the group. Himachal will face formidable Karnataka on 25th December at Mysore and Mumbai on 27 January at Dharmashala Cricket Stadium.