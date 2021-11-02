Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from the Indian National Congress.

The veteran leader sends a seven-page long resignation letter to party president Sonia Gandhi.

Capt Amarinder tweeted

“I have today sent my resignation to Congress President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation. ‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the Election Commission of India. The party symbol will be approved later.”

I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndia President Ms Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation.



‘Punjab Lok Congress’ is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEP. The party symbol will be approved later. pic.twitter.com/Ha7f5HKouq — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 2, 2021

Singh had resigned as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with fellow party man and state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu and reportedly party high command had favoured Sidhu over him.

Sidhu, who had started his political career from BJP and remained parliamentarian from Amritsar twice, had joined Congress just before the 2017 assembly elections.

In a letter, former Punjab Chief Minister mentioned that he had felt deeply hurt by Gandhi family conduct.

Singh also mentioned patronising Navjot Singh Sidhu, even after his open criticism of state government, by Rahul and Priyanka Vadra Gandhi. He wrote

“Unfortunately, rather than being reined in, he was patronised by Rahul and Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to the shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided and abetted by the General Secretary In-charge Harish Rawat, perhaps the most dubious individual I had the occasion to make acquaintance of.”

Captain also mentioned the calling of the CLP meeting without even informing him. He advised Sonia Gandhi not to humiliate and treat any senior leader the way he was treated.