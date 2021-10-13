Nauni/Solan: Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has extended the last date for applying to various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral programmes in Horticulture, Forestry, Biotechnology, Agribusiness and Business Management.

Applicants can submit their complete online application on the university’s admission portal till 18th October.

As per the official information, the normal seats of BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry and B.Tech Biotechnology will be filled on the basis of the scorecard of ICAR-AIEEA (UG) 2021.

Admissions to MSc, MBA (Agribusiness) and PhD (for normal and self-financing seats) will also be conducted on the scorecard of ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE-JRF/SRF respectively.

Students who have appeared in the ICAR-AIEEA 2021 for UG and PG, or AICE-JRF/SRF examination and are interested in seeking admission, such students must fill the university online application form before 18th October.

Undergraduate aspirants who have not appeared in the ICAR test can apply for the self-financing seats for B Sc and B Tech Biotechnology programmes run by the university by filling the online application on the university website.

The university has asked the registered candidates to submit complete online application forms along with an online payment acknowledgement slip before the due date. The schedule for online counselling will be announced by the University on the website after the declaration of the ICAR examination result. Application forms other than online mode will not be accepted.