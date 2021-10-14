Nomination process complete and symbols allotted to candidates

Shimla: Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh, C. Paulrasu said on Wednesday that the nomination process for the bye-elections to Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies has been completed.

No candidate has withdrawn his nomination till October 13, the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers.

There are total of 18 candidates in the fray for the by-polls to Mandi Lok Sabha and three Assembly constituencies.

Symbols have also been allotted to all the candidates, he added.

He said that the six candidates from Mandi parliamentary constituency include Brigadier Kushal Chand Thakur of BJP, Pratibha Singh of Indian National Congress, Ambika Shyam of Rashtriya Lokniti Party, Munshi Ram Thakur of Himachal Jankranti Party and independent candidates Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi.

BJP’s Ratan Singh Pal, Congress Party’s Sanjay and Independent Jeet Ram are candidates from the Arki assembly constituency.

Paulrasu said that among the five candidates from the Fatehpur assembly constituency, Baldev Thakur of BJP, Bhawani Singh Pathania of Indian National Congress, Pankaj Kumar Darshi of Himachal Jankranti Party and independent candidate Dr. Ashok Kumar Somal and Dr. Rajan Sushant is included.

The four candidates from the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency are BJP’s Neelam Saraik, Indian National Congress’s Rohit Thakur, independent candidates Chetan Singh Bragta and Suman Kadam.