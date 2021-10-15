Shimla: The war of words between BJP and Congress leaders has intensified for the ensuing by-elections in Himachal Pradesh.

BJP has raised questions on the star campaigners of the Congress party.

State BJP President Suresh Kashyap in a press conference in Shimla on Thursday expressed surprise that Chief Minister’s aspirants’ of the state Congress are missing from the star campaigner list of the Congress.

“Local senior Congress leaders have not been made star campaigners, while the BJP has full faith in its level campaigners,” he said.

Kashyap termed Pratibha Singh’s statement on the Kargil war as unfortunate and said that more than 500 soldiers of the country sacrificed their lives in that war. In Himachal, more than 50 heroes have sacrificed their lives for the country, he added.

He said that the Congress is sure of its defeat against BJP candidate Brigadier Khushal Thakur, the Kargil hero and has deliberately made Kanhaiya Kumar its star campaigner, who disrespects the army and the sacrifice of soldiers.

Kashyap said that Himachal Pradesh is called ‘Veer Bhoomi’ and hundreds of brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Four sons of Himachal have received Param Vir Chakra, he added.

“Congress has insulted this brave land by bringing Kanhaiya Kumar to Himachal to campaign for them, who had dreamed of destroying the country,” he charged.

Kashyap alleged that Pratibha Singh who has been a two-time MP is talking big on various issues during the election campaign, however when she was an MP, she could not even spend her MP fund.

“Had Pratibha Singh worked as an MP, she would not have had such a crushing defeat in 2014,” he claimed and said that she is contesting this time in the hope of getting votes in the name of her husband, veteran Congress leader and six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.