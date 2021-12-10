Dharamshala: Under pressure from the agitating Swaran Morcha activists, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced to constitute the ‘Samanya Varg Aayog.’

The state Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, on the first day of the Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly, announced to constitute the Samanya Varg Aayog in the next three months.

The Chief Minister made the announcement after a fierce protest by the Devbhoomi Kshatriya Sangathan and Devbhoomi Swarn Morcha.

With the announcement of CM, protesting organizations have decided to end the protest.

Earlier, on Friday morning, Swaran Morcha activists gathered in a large number outside the Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharamshala. Protesting members of both organisations also tried to broke the police barricades to move towards the Vidhan Sabha Complex.