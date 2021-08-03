Only 28,661 provided with government in two years

Shimla: The unemployment rate in Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a rise as it has climbed to 8,46,209 unemployed youth registered upto the end of January 2020.

As many as 28,661 persons have been provided with government jobs in the last two years upto January 2020, which include 3109 on regular basis, 17,390 contractual jobs, 415 daily wagers and 7747 on outsource.

This was stated by Industries Minister Bikram Singh in a written reply to the query raised by Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, MLAs Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Vikramaditya Singh on Monday.

According to the data collected from the Live Register of the Employment Exchange offices in the state the qualifications of the unemployed registered 76,318 are Post Graduate, 1,36,517 are Graduates, 4,04,819 are twelfth pass 1,95,548 tenth pass and 33,007 are below tenth.