Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur defends action of DGP

Shimla: The police and the lawyers association are at loggerheads after a woman lawyer alleged misbehaviour by the DGP.

The High Court Bar Association in support of the lawyer held an emergency meeting on Tuesday, and a resolution was passed to send a proposal to the Governor, Chief Minister and Chief Justice, Union Home Minister and Bar Council of India for action against DGP, Sanjay Kundu, said Himachal Bar Association General Secretary, Dhananjay.

The Bar Association strongly criticized the DGP’s direct interference in an incident.

He said that the interference of the DGP in this whole incident is unfortunate.

The woman lawyer had given a written complaint to the Bar Council that the DGP had misbehaved with her over an incident and stated that she was being implicated in a false case. She had also provided a video of the incident to the Bar Association.

On the other hand, the state police had uploaded a video on its official Facebook page and Twitter and claimed that a woman with some dogs entered the temple premises and threatened the priests present there.

हिमाचल देव भूमि है जहाँ देवी, देवताओं व मंदिरों को सर्वोच्च श्रद्धा से देखा जाता है। हम इस देव संस्कृति को ऐसे तत्वों द्वारा अपवित्र नहीं होने देंगे जो इसकी पवित्रता को दूषित करते हैं व पुजारियों को धमकी देते हैं। शिमला पुलिस ने मंदिर के पुजारियों की शिकायत पर की त्वरित कार्रवाई। pic.twitter.com/A4KTO489lC — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) August 23, 2021

This is not only an act of criminal intimidation but also a desecration of the sanctum sanctorum of a temple considered sacred by Hindus, maintained by the police, taking quick action on the complaint of the temple priests.

Dhananjay said that the video uploaded by Himachal Police on Facebook related to the case is almost four months old.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur came to the rescue of DGP. While talking to media on Tuesday, defending DGP Sanjay Kundu, Thakur said that the manner in which the Bar Council is trying to raise this issue is not right.

The strong stand taken in bringing justice to the victimised priests of Ramakrishna mission in protecting their rights to live a life with dignity is appreciated by the Government of Himachal Pradesh.@CMOFFICEHP pic.twitter.com/HLZQzMP5Fz — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) August 24, 2021

He said that the temple priests of Ram Krishan Mission had made repeated complaints accusing the woman of entering their premises with the intention of taking possession of the property of the religious institution. The police were taking action on the complaint and that he had asked the DGP to look into the matter.

The Chief Minister said that the DGP has also tried to convince the woman lawyer, however she again misbehaved in the presence of the DGP.

“In such a situation, action should be taken. No person can be allowed to take the law into their hands,” he said, adding that he respects lawyers, but taking law in their own hands is condemnable.

He further said that being the police chief, the DGP can go anywhere.