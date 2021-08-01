Shimla: Himachal Pradesh received six percent more rainfall which was highest after 16 years in the month of July.

According to Metrological Department Shimla, rainfall for the month of July is 289.1 mm with a departure from normal rainfall (273.0mm) of 6 percent. This although within the normal range ( -19% to 19%).

The highest rainfall in the month of July in Himachal Pradesh was recorded in 2005 which was 309.3mm (7%).

“Out of twelve districts, during July this year district Kullu received large excess rainfall followed by Hamirpur and Kangra that received excess rainfall, Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una and Solan received normal rainfall.

Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti received deficient rainfall,” said Metrological Shimla Director Surender Paul.

A total number of three active wet spells of monsoon currents arrived in Himachal Pradesh which gave light to moderate rainfall over most of the days, he said, adding that heavy rainfall occurred in 12 days on 11th,12th,16th,19th, 20th, 25th,26th, 27th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July and total rainy days over the state were 28 days in the month July.

“More rains are likely to continue this week and yellow alert has been forecast on 2nd, 4th and 5th August, heavy rainfall, landslides and uprooting of trees may occur. The general public and tourists are advised not to venture near the banks of the river as the water level is likely to rise,” said the Met officials.