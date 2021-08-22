Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh University has decided to set up a seat in the name of former six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh who passed away in July.

The university has also decided to create seats in the name of Savitri Bai Phule, the first woman teacher in the history of India and Sant Guru Ravidas.

The decision has been taken by the Executive Council (EC) of the university during a meeting that was presided by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sikandar Kumar.

The council has decided to waived off the condition under which employees who were promoted to class IV to class III posts of clerks were required to produce a six-month computer course certificate.

The council has also approved an additional one seat each for the newly appointed Assistant Professor in every department of the university as well as the Assistant Professors of colleges that ate affiliated to the university against the sanctioned seats for PhD.

The EC has also sent a recommendation to the government to approve new posts of 10 associate registrars, 20 assistant registrars, 250 section officers and other categories in the university.

It has also given its nod to grant temporary affiliation for B.Sc and M.Sc in physics, chemistry, biology, earth sciences and mathematics in BBM College, Malkwal in Kangra district for the academic session 2021-22.

The EC has also given its nod to the recommendations of the committee to identify the posts of persons with disabilities under section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.