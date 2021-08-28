Shimla: Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries after an apple laden truck skidded into a deep gorge in Kotkhai Tehsil, district Shimla.

The deceased have been identified as Tikkam Ram (62), resident of Kalpa, district Kinnaur and Dhyan Singh (51), resident of Chirgaon, district Shimla while the injured have been identified as Jagjeevan Sharma, who was driving the truck and Rahul Thakur.

According to police, the accident took place on Saturday around 1:00 AM when a driver lost control of the vehicle near Nihari in Kotkhai tehsil.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured and recovered the retrieved the dead bodies.

The injured were rushed to Government Hospital, Kotkhai from where they were shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla for further treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monika Bhutunguru confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.