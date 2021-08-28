Shimla: Having thrown Covid-19 third wave caution to the winds by organising Jan Ashirwad Rally, BJP has claimed it to be a big success by gauging the crowds that converged to meet Anurag Thakur during his maiden visit to the state, after he became the Union Minister of Sports, Youth and Information and Broadcasting.

Addressing media persons, here on Friday, BJP State President, Suresh Kashyap said that people from all walks of life including children had come out to greet and bless Anurag Thakur, while he covered 630 kms of the state during the yatra that spread for five days.

“What was most significant is that against the proposed 84 programmes, it had to be extended to 184 programmes wherein, Thakur met around one lakh people in the 43 Assembly constituencies out of 68 in the eight districts during the yatra,” he claimed.

There was overwhelming support of the public, despite the Covid-19 and the success of the yatra has infused enthusiasm amongst the party workers, he said.

The people of the state are proud and it is an honour to have MP Anurag Thakur from a small state of Himachal having 4 Lok Sabha seats, given a significant portfolio of Information and Broadcasting ministry that had been held by the likes of tall leaders of the country including Sardar Patel, Indira Gandhi, L K Advani, Sushma Swaraj.

Replying to a question, he said that his party is well prepared to contest the four by-polls including Mandi parliamentary seat and the three Assembly constituencies Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai and Fatehpur.

Once the dates for the elections are announced the names of the candidates will also be declared, he added.

In response to the problems of apple growers faced with falling prices of apples, Kashyap said that the state government was seized with the matter and efforts will be made to ensure that they do not suffer losses.

He assured that he will also take up the demand of the apple growers to provide MIS for procurement of apples in the state on the pattern of Kashmir.