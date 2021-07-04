Shimla: The hunger strike of Youth Congress continued for the sixth consecutive day. The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress and National Students Union of India (NSUI) activists on Saturday performed a Sadbudhi Yagya in Shimla. Through the Yagya, the students prayed to God to give wisdom to the BJP led state government.

Youth Congress has been demanding the state government to conduct the ongoing undergraduate exams online or postpone the ongoing undergraduate exams and promote the students to higher classes.

Youth Congress President Nigam Bhandari said that the state government is so insensitive that it didn’t even bother to check on the students who are sitting on a hunger strike let alone fulfilling our demands.

He said that with this yagya, we are praying to God to give wisdom to the state government as soon as possible so that it stops taking anti student decisions and accept the demands of students during such tough times.

He said that keeping the pandemic in mind, the state government should conduct undergraduate exams via online mode just like Punjab University.

Bhandari said that the Youth Congress will continue its hunger strike till July 7 on the same day when the cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place.

He said that if state government fails to fulfil their demands then they will have no choice but to come on roads and start a massive movement against the government.