Shimla — The 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a robust voter turnout, with approximately 71 per cent of the electorate casting their ballots, including postal votes. Today, the Election Department spokesperson announced that the state demonstrated strong democratic engagement across its four Parliamentary Constituencies (PC).

Parliamentary Constituency Turnouts:

Mandi PC: 73%

73% Hamirpur PC: 72%

72% Shimla PC: 71%

71% Kangra PC: 68%

Assembly Constituency Highlights:

In Mandi PC, voter turnout varied among its Assembly Constituencies (ACs):

Ani: 73%

Balh: 75%

Banjar: 70%

Bharmour: 62%

Drang: 74%

Jogindernagar: 68%

Karsog: 72%

Kinnaur: 70%

Kullu: 71%

Lahaul-Spiti: 75%

Manali: 72%

Mandi: 75%

Nachan: 77%

Rampur: 74%

Sarkaghat: 67%

Seraj: 75%

Sundernagar: 76%

In Hamirpur PC, voting percentages were:

Barsar: 70%

Bhoranj: 69%

Bilaspur: 71%

Chintpurni: 71%

Dehra: 63%

Dharampur: 63%

Gagret: 73%

Ghumarwin: 72%

Hamirpur: 68%

Haroli: 70%

Jaswan-Paragpur: 68%

Jhanduta: 72%

Kutlehar: 76%

Nadaun: 72%

Shri Nayana Devi Ji: 73%

Sujanpur: 74%

Una: 74%

Shimla PC recorded varied participation:

Arki: 68%

Chopal: 67%

Doon: 74%

Jubbal-Kotkhai: 75%

Kasauli: 75%

Kasumpti: 61%

Nahan: 78%

Nalagarh: 71%

Pachhad: 72%

Paonta Sahib: 74%

Rohru: 74%

Shillai: 71%

Shimla: 63%

Shimla Rural: 65%

Solan: 69%

Shri Renuka Ji: 69%

Theog: 66%

Kangra PC reported:

Baijnath: 62%

Bhatiyat: 65%

Chamba: 67%

Churah: 70%

Dalhousie: 66%

Dharamshala: 70%

Fatehpur: 67%

Indora: 69%

Jaisinghpur: 62%

Jawalamukhi: 69%

Jawali: 65%

Kangra: 70%

Nagarota: 71%

Nurpur: 67%

Palampur: 69%

Shahpur: 68%

Sulh: 67%

Bye-Elections:

Kutlehar AC: 76%

Lahaul-Spiti AC: 75%

Gagret AC: 73%

Sujanpur AC: 74%

Dharamshala AC: 70%

Barsar AC: 69%

Postal Ballots:

A total of 41,924 postal ballots were returned, including 29,879 from voters aged over 85 years, 10,634 from persons with disabilities (PwDs) voting from home, and 1,411 from individuals on essential services duty.

The counting of the votes will be held on 4th June.